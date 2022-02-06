Advertisement

Rock Valley Cat Club puts on 66th American Fanciers Cat Show

If you missed Saturday’s show, the show continues on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock Valley Cat Club came together for the 66th American Fanciers Cat Show Saturday afternoon. All kinds of cats put on paws-itively great performances after not having a show last year.

The cat show took place at the Forest Hills Lodge at the Rockford Speedway in Loves Park. Judging began at 9 a.m. and concluded at 4 p.m. Another round of judging will take place on Sunday at the same time. In addition to watching some serious cat-itude, vendors offered all the cat accessories you never knew you needed. Chris Buck is the show manager, and shows off her own cat.

“It’s something to come and see, and just walk around. Talk to the breeders. Learn about the breeds. See cats you might not see otherwise, and realize a lot of these cats are pedigree cats that people have worked years to perfect,” said Buck. “They want to show their kitty.”

College fair highlights importance and legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Dozens of students from the Stateline talk to representatives from HBCUs and area colleges...
The program gives entrepreneurs the tools they need to be successful.
Transform Rockford announces 2022 ACE Conference and Expo
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards