North Boone, Belvidere North take home runner-up finishes at State Cheer
North Boone finished as runner-up in Small Team and Belvidere North finished as runner-up in Coed
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WIFR) - After a two-day trip to Bloomington, North Boone and Belvidere North are returning to the Stateline with some hardware. Both teams finished in second place in their respective divisions at the State Cheer Finals this weekend.
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.