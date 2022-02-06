Four NIC-10 squads advance to Girls Bowling Sectional

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Harlem girls bowling team came out as Regional Champions Saturday posting a 5889 in their win against primarily NIC-10 competition. Freeport, Hononegah, and East would round out second through fourth place, respectively, to advance to the Belvidere Sectional next Saturday as well.

