Stateline Slam - February 4 Recap

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The regular season of high school hoops is dwindling down to the final days, but it was another action packed Friday night in the Stateline. Here are the scores and highlights from all around the area.

NIC-10 Boys

Belvidere North 52, Boylan 50

Auburn 72, Freeport 51

East 53, Belvidere 37

Harlem 53, Jefferson 50

Guilford 79, Hononegah 67 F/OT

NIC-10 Girls

Hononegah 55, Guilford 54

Boylan 41, Belvidere North 40

Auburn 75, Freeport 16

Belvidere 50, East 36

Harlem 69, Jefferson 53

BNC Boys

Lutheran 71, Winnebago 68

Rockford Christian 71, Dixon 62

Stillman Valley 58, Rock Falls 50

North Boone 66, Oregon 51

NUIC Girls

Orangeville 39, Lena-Winslow 34

Eastland 46, Forreston 38

Galena 61, Warren 11

Stockton 40, East Dubuque 32

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

