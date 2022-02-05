Stateline Slam - February 4 Recap
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The regular season of high school hoops is dwindling down to the final days, but it was another action packed Friday night in the Stateline. Here are the scores and highlights from all around the area.
NIC-10 Boys
Belvidere North 52, Boylan 50
Auburn 72, Freeport 51
East 53, Belvidere 37
Harlem 53, Jefferson 50
Guilford 79, Hononegah 67 F/OT
NIC-10 Girls
Hononegah 55, Guilford 54
Boylan 41, Belvidere North 40
Auburn 75, Freeport 16
Belvidere 50, East 36
Harlem 69, Jefferson 53
BNC Boys
Lutheran 71, Winnebago 68
Rockford Christian 71, Dixon 62
Stillman Valley 58, Rock Falls 50
North Boone 66, Oregon 51
NUIC Girls
Orangeville 39, Lena-Winslow 34
Eastland 46, Forreston 38
Galena 61, Warren 11
Stockton 40, East Dubuque 32
