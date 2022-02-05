Slick spots possible to start weekend on a cold note before warming up

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highs only in the lower 20s on Friday will likely be repeated on Saturday along with the windy conditions, too. Snow-lovers unfortunately won’t like the near forecast because our snowfall deficit will continue to widen. But people who are tired of the cold will like a few of the forecast high temperatures in the next few days.

If you will be out at all Friday night, especially in open areas be careful of the roads. Breezy northwest winds will blow around some of the snow that fell from the flurries earlier this afternoon.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

Saturday will be pretty similar to how Friday acted. Wind chills at or below zero in the morning and highs in the low-to-mid 20s. The only difference will be that there is no additional snow forecast and the winds will shift once again to come out of the south. Peak wind gusts will be 20-30 miles per hour and will have the potential to blow around some snow on the ground. This will be prevalent in mainly open and rural areas but still stay a bit extra aware on the roads! The winds will also make it colder than the actual air temperatures.

Sunday we’ll warm our temperatures into the lower 30s with a few more clouds in the sky. It’s possible we could see a stray flurry or snow shower fly but like Friday, it won’t amount to much.

WARMING UP:

After highs in the 20s and mostly sunny skies on Monday, the Stateline will see some well-deserved warmer temperatures around. Mostly sunny and highs in the lower 40s are looking possible for Tuesday. While Wednesday will see more clouds in the sky, highs will likely still remain above freezing until our next cold front arrives towards the end of the work week.

WHERE IS THE SNOW?

A very small chance for flurries on Sunday is all that’s forecast until the later hours of Thursday into Friday. That’s when our next frontal boundary will bring our next snow chances but they remain low at this time. This comes as our snowfall deficit continues to grow. Through February 4, Rockford should see 24.2 inches to date. But our current situation is much different, as we only have 12.7 inches under our belt.

