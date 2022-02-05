Real estate in the Rockford region sees a growth in Hispanic homebuyers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Realtors find growing success in the Rockford region’s Hispanic community with property sales reaching record totals. Saul Serna came to the United States 30 years ago with $100 to his name. He invested in the Rockford real estate market and brought his son into the industry. Now he is a leader for the newly formed Rockford regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He knows the benefits of investing in a community.

“I’m focusing on Rockford because I’m really grateful for Rockford I came here with nothing and I built something and i want to share with them the opportunities that are here,” says Serna.

The Serna’s see a lot of real estate sales and investments coming from the Hispanic community. “The combination of high demand not only local but international that we have with low inventory and the quality of life that people are having, the business is booming,” says Serna.

Victor Tellez says he sold 98 properties in 2021 and more than $10 million of it in home sales and 65 of the buyers were Hispanic. “2021 everybody bounced back people were buying homes interest rates were low we ended the year doing record breaking numbers,” says Tellez.

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate professionals says the Hispanic community is an important part of our housing market accounting for more than half of the growth in the U.S. and that’s expected to accelerate over the next 20 years.

“More then anything not just selling homes but bringing the community together through empowering and helping other Hispanics and everybody in the community not only build their businesses but help each other grow,” says Tellez.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.