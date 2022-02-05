Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adds Wastewater testing to its COVID-19 Tracker

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Medical researchers turn to sewage to help track COVID-19 and stop a spike in cases before it begins. A simple flush of a toilet may be one of the best ways for the centers for disease control and prevention to track COVID-19. Researchers say feces holds a wealth of information.

“Because increases in waste water generally occur before corresponding increases in clinical cases, waste water surveillance serves as an early warning system for the emergence of COVID-19 in a community,” said Amy Kirby, CDC National Wastewater Surveillance System program lead.

The CDC set up 400 collection sites, and plans to add 250 in the next few weeks.

“Every sample of water that we test has hundreds if not thousands of people’s contribution to that sample that happen to be flowing by at that time. And we take samples at intervals over a 24 hour period so it’s very reflective of what’s flowing through the pipes,” said Northern Illinois Professor Barrie Bode, a wastewater specialist.

Bode doesn’t think Rockford is currently testing waste water, but says that will definitely enter the conversation as the CDC sets up more sites.

