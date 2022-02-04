Advertisement

Woman shot 11 times tells her story of survival

Deanna Isom was shot 11 times and is home recovering after countless surgeries. (Source: WTMJ, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Ubah Ali
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wi. (WTMJ) – Deanna Isom was shot 11 times in Milwaukee last year.

After a long six months and countless surgeries, the 20-year-old is home recovering and attending school at Colorado State.

She and her best friend were shot in August while sitting in a car. Her best friend died in the shooting.

“It’s scary because you will never know if the person will come back and finish what they started,” Isom said of being a survivor of gun violence.

In October, Isom was learning to live in a wheelchair and still trying to come to terms with what happened.

“It’s OK to be a survivor, but it’s not going to be easy,” she said.

Even through the pain, Isom is taking the worst day of her life and creating something meaningful for healthcare workers.

She has designed a special logo to be printed on scrubs that reads, “Hero’s wear these: survivor,” as a reminder for other survivors.

Isom said there are some amazing healthcare workers who take care of gun violence victims and believes they should be able to wear the custom-designed scrubs.

“I want people to know that when they go to the hospital and they’re a victim of gun violence, that they’re not alone,” Isom explained.

She is hopeful she will find a vendor to bring her idea of the personalized scrubs to a hospital in Milwaukee.

