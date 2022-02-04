Advertisement

Winnebago County Clerk’s Office taking applications for couples to get married on Valentine’s Day

Marriage ceremonies are at the Winnebago County Courthouse on 400 W. State St. between 3-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and are first-come, first-served for a small fee.
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) - Love is in the air across the Stateline, but local couples who want to get married on valentine’s day have less than a week to submit their applications to the Winnebago Co. Clerk’s Office.

Couples must call the office at 815-319-4250 to fill out an application to get a marriage or civil union license. This must be done at least one day before their scheduled marriage date. Once the application is complete, couples can call for an appointment to appear in the County Clerk’s Office on 404 Elm St. in downtown Rockford. Given Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday this year, the office urges couples to apply sooner rather than later. The last day for appointments will be Friday, Feb. 11.

“Our schedule is already very full next Monday and Tuesday. So if you’re looking to get married on the 14th you need to not wait any longer because we do have some openings available still Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but they’re going to be filling up fast,” says Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow.

The Clerk’s office takes applications Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Couples are required to show identification with proof of age, sign the marriage license and pay a cash-only application fee. Marriage licenses are given to couples once the application is complete and are valid for 60 days the day after the license is issued.

“We know that the most popular month was august, but we know due to covid a lot of couples were putting off the marriage ceremony but we know that looking forward to 2022 a lot of couples we making the plunge.”

Additional information can be found at WinnebagoCountyClerk.com or by calling (815) 319-4250.

