Teen charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old teenage boy is facing several charges after allegedly stabbing a woman and hurting an elderly woman.

Police say the incident took place in the 4400 block of Trevor Circle shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday when officers responded to reports of a stabbing victim. Once on the scene, officers located a 38-year-old woman with two stab wounds who was later transported to the hospital and treated for her non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers also located an 83-year-old woman who was pushed to the ground and suffered a minor injury. Later on, detectives identified a 16-year-old boy who was taken into custody.

The teenager is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery to a victim over 60.

