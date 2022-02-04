Advertisement

Rollover crash with a box truck and semi-truck being investigated in Boone County

Photos show a silver four-door sedan, a box truck and a semi-truck were involved in a three vehicle rollover crash in rural Boone County on Friday.(Conor Hollingsworth)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Damages and injuries are unconfirmed at this time in a rollover crash that happened at Rt. 76 and Manchester Rd. in Boone County on Friday.

Video footage shows a silver four-door sedan on a flatbed that appeared to have major front-end damage and a box truck with the logo “Counter Tops” printed on the side trapped in an embankment that also appeared to have major front-end damage. A third vehicle, an 18-wheel semi-truck was trapped in a separate embankment on the other side of the road.

Reports of a three car rollover crash came in around 11:30 a.m. on Friday saying one motorist could be trapped in their vehicle. First responders including the Boone County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene as well as multiple towing companies inclduing Tilford’s Towing and Maggio’s Truck Center.

A representative from Maggio’s says they aren’t the only towing company equipped for towing semi-trucks in the area, but were able to dispatch to the scene for this crash.

