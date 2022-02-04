Rockford native Fred VanVleet named to first NBA All-Star Game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Six years ago, Fred VanVleet made a promise to bet on himself. Since then, he has continued to defy the odds in his basketball career and on Thursday, was named to his first NBA All-Star Game in his sixth season.

Making his 1st #NBAAllStar appearance... Fred VanVleet of the @Raptors.



Undrafted out of Wichita State in 2016, @FredVanVleet is averaging 21.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG and 7.0 APG for the Raptors this season. pic.twitter.com/A4Of1MVUS7 — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 4, 2022

The Rockford native becomes just the fourth undrafted player in the NBA modern era to make the All-Star game and first to do it since Ben Wallace in 2006.

VanVleet is averaging career-highs in points (21.5 ppg), assists (7 apg), rebounds (4.7 rpg), and minutes per game. His 38.6 minutes per game are the most in the league. He ranks 12th in assists and 22nd in scoring.

Not only does he score, but he’s still one of his team’s best defenders. VanVleet averages 1.7 steals per game, which ranks him 11th in the NBA. He’s also averaging half a block per game and his 27th in the league in win shares.

Other notable names from the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves are Zach Lavine from the Chicago Bulls and Kris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The NBA All-Star game is scheduled for Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

