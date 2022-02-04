Rockford man charged with multiple burglaries after spree throughout city

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the past two weeks, detectives with the Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office worked together to investigate multiple burglaries that appeared to be related and a suspect was developed.

22-year-old Michael Lockhart of Rockford faces six counts of burglary and for having no valid FOID after robbing six different places over the course of nine days, including many jewelry stores on Rockford’s east side.

The stores that were robbed are as follows:

On January 22, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., police responded to Mr. J’s restaurant, 3701 Auburn Street, in reference to a burglary to the business.

On January 27, 2022, at approximately 1:50 a.m., police responded to Marathon Gas, 2975 N. Perryville Road, in reference to a burglary to a business.

On January 29, 2022, at approximately 7:40 a.m., police responded to Porch, 3065 N. Perryville, in reference to a burglary to the business.

On January 30, 2022, at approximately 2:10 a.m., police responded to Zavius Jewelry, 2636 McFarland, in reference to a burglary to the business.

On January 30, 2022, at approximately 2:50 a.m., police responded to Gruno’s Jewelry, 801 N. Perryville Road, in reference to a burglary of the business.

On January 30, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m., police responded to Jewelry by Christopher, 6585 Lexus Drive, in reference to a burglary to a business.

Officers executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Howard Avenue where officers found suspected stolen property and a handgun. It was at that point where Lockhart was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.