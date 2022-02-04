Maple Elementary is getting a new playground this summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The playground at Maple Elementary in Loves Park carries more than 30 years of memories of the thousands of children who climbed it but that is all about to change. “As a principal I feel like my students deserve a beautiful playground to play on,” says Tammy Poole Maple Elementary principal. She knows the importance of play for it’s students and is also the reasoning behind the schools new playground. “We’re trying to raise the money trying to raise the money the price just keeps going up and then when COVID hit prices really increased,” says Poole.

The playground will cost nearly $50,000 teachers, parents and students spent the past 4 years trying to to raise the money and last month the order went through. “Normally it takes about 6 weeks to get a playground...now you’re looking at like 20 to 30 weeks,” says Tim Clauson playground director for Kids Around the World. When manufacturing plants shut down it caused supply shortages and affected organizations like his which builds play areas for communities in need. Overall inflation I think part of the shipping shortage as far as getting raw materials steel has been really hard,” says Clauson.

Poole says her school is ok with the wait because it will give leaders time to enlist construction help from community members. “To say they are excited is an understatement...the staff like..there’s such a happiness in the air its real were getting it we did it,” says Poole.

