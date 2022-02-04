Kinzinger releases statement after GOP backlash

WASHINGTON, DC. (WIFR) - Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL16) released a statement on Friday following the GOP’s vote to censure him at the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“I’ve been a member of the Republican Part long before Donald Trump entered the field. My values and core beliefs remain the same and have not wavered,” says Kinzinger.

The statement comes after Republican party officials condemned his actions regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s capitol. Republican Party officials voted to punish GOP Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney for their work on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s capitol. They also advanced a rule change that would stop candidates from participating in debates organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

“I’m a conservative who believes in truth, freedom, and upholding the Constitution of the United States,” Kinzinger’s statement reads. “Rather than focus their efforts on how to help the American people, my fellow Republicans have chosen to censure two lifelong Members of their party for simply upholding their oaths of office.”

“They’ve allowed conspiracies and toxic tribalism hinder their ability top see clear-eyed. My efforts will continue to be focused on the standing up for truth and working to fight the political matrix that’s led us to this point.”

