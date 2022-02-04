Jobs shifting as BMO Harris to close local branch in April

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some locals may be on the job hunt after a local bank branch says their closing the doors in early Spring.

BMO Harris Bank confirms that they have made the decision to close their Roscoe branch at 4844 Hononegah Road in April 2022. The bank says they anticipate that the employees effected by this change will find other jobs at BMO Harris.

“Our customers are changing how they want to conduct their banking with us, and we continually assess the performance of all of our operations, including our branches, to ensure we are best positioned to meet our customers’ evolving needs,” said a spokesperson from the bank on Thursday.

BMO customers are encouraged to visit their nearby branch at 1530 West Lane in Machesney Park, which offers lobby and drive-up services.

“These are difficult decisions to make. We will ensure customers are able to transition smoothly to another BMO branch, and that all affected team members are treated fairly, with dignity and respect.”

