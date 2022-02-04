Advertisement

Jobs shifting as BMO Harris to close local branch in April

BMO Harris Bank (CNW Group/BMO Harris Bank)
BMO Harris Bank (CNW Group/BMO Harris Bank)(PRNewswire)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some locals may be on the job hunt after a local bank branch says their closing the doors in early Spring.

BMO Harris Bank confirms that they have made the decision to close their Roscoe branch at 4844 Hononegah Road in April 2022. The bank says they anticipate that the employees effected by this change will find other jobs at BMO Harris.

“Our customers are changing how they want to conduct their banking with us, and we continually assess the performance of all of our operations, including our branches, to ensure we are best positioned to meet our customers’ evolving needs,” said a spokesperson from the bank on Thursday.

BMO customers are encouraged to visit their nearby branch at 1530 West Lane in Machesney Park, which offers lobby and drive-up services.

“These are difficult decisions to make. We will ensure customers are able to transition smoothly to another BMO branch, and that all affected team members are treated fairly, with dignity and respect.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
Local couple's engagement video goes viral on Tik Tok.
Local couple’s engagement video goes viral
DeKalb Police
DeKalb police need help locating this witness
Stephanie Marie Davis and Thomas James Desharnais are facing murder and child abuse charges...
GRAPHIC: Police: Boy endured ‘horrific’ abuse by grandmother before dying in Arizona hotel
Illinois lawmakers debate the future of nuclear energy
Byron nuclear plant now under Constellation leadership

Latest News

A few flurries possible
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 2/3/2022
Maple Elementary upgrades play area
Maple Elementary is getting a new playground this summer
School Bus Crash
RPD investigate a school bus crash at Guilford and Reid Farm Rd.
Man moves his family more than a thousand miles just for a job at the Rockford Casino.
Dozens move to Illinois for job with Hard Rock Rockford casino