Health expert says more families are vaccinating young kids

UW Health infectious disease physician says COVID-19 is within the top 10 causes of child death.
The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids as young as five years old are eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. However, many parents were hesitant to be the first to bring their kids to a clinic when it became available.

COVID-19 is now within the top 10 causes of child death in the United States, according to UW Health Kids Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Joe McBride. In the past few months, he has seen more families opting for the vaccine.

“We have a wonderful tool now to limit childhood deaths,” said McBride.

He added, the vaccine limits the risk of developing Long COVID symptoms, and immune disorders. One example is Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), which he said is a tough diagnosis.

According to McBride, vaccine side effects usually are not a big problem for kids.

“Certainly kids experience it, but the rates at which they do compared to the adult counterparts are less,” said McBride.

