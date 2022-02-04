Funding needed to sustain local nursing home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tonight, the Winnebago County Board’s Operations Committee approved a resolution to put a question on the June 28th ballot. It will ask voters if they are willing to see their property taxes rise, in order to prevent River Bluff Nursing Home from falling.

“If the voters decide not to approve the tax, than the county board is going to be charged with, finding a way to get this thing balanced,” said Winnebago County Board Member John Butitta.

The tax levied by Winnebago County to sustain and operate River Bluff Nursing Home in Rockford has remained the same for the past 33 years. That may soon chance as the board struggles to find other funding to support River Bluff.

“We’ve been averaging about 2 and half million dollars that we’ve been in the red,” said Butitta.

The tax would increase by a little more than .05%. That means a person who owns a $150,000 dollar home would spend 25 dollars a year if the ballot measure passes.

“If you are employed, and you saw that this is going downhill, and it’s all over the newspaper, would you stay there or would you go look for another job before it went away,” said Winnebago County Board Member Angie Goral about the staff at River Bluff.

Goral said that most of the River Bluff Residents use Medicaid and Medicare to pay their bills, and a lot of private nursing homes only take Medicare for a few days and don’t take Medicaid at all.

“As a county, we are responsible for placing those residents somewhere,” said Goral.

Butitta said staff shortages and regulations have made staying at River Bluff so much more costly, adding to the rising deficits the county is facing to keep the nursing home running. He added that if the referendum is passed on the ballot, it would raise around the same amount of money the deficit has been for the past several years.

