Freeport Middle School staff member removed pending investigation

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport School District Administration has taken precautionary action regarding a staff member at the Freeport Middle School on Friday.

The district is cooperating with local authorities after a report made on Thursday from a family about the staff member’s disciplinary techniques.

District administration says that the staff member has been removed from the building until a complete a thorough investigation of the events in the report has been made.

“The safety and well-being of our students is of paramount importance,” a statement from the school district administration says. “Decisions on how to proceed will be made after we complete a thorough and expedited investigation of the allegations.”

