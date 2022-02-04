Few more cold days ahead but improvements aren’t far behind

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highs only in the teens to near 20 degrees on Friday made way for another chilly day outside as we missed the big snows south. Be sure to bundle up over the next few mornings and nights as wind chills in spots will get below zero. However, we are looking at our temperatures to return above freezing into next week.

High temperatures on Friday will once again be in the upper teens to near 20 degrees wind chills in the morning below zero. Be sure to bundle up if you need to head out the door early and have that extra cup of coffee! The daytime will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few snowflakes to fly in the afternoon and early evening. Most of us will remain dry but a quick dusting can’t entirely be ruled out. The snow will end in the evening.

Chilly overnight temperatures are expected Friday and through the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A chilly Friday is in store with temperatures once again only in the teens. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A few flurries or snow showers are possible Friday afternoon and early evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

That’s the only snowfall chance in the forecast, folks and that’s not good news for our snowfall deficit. As many spots to the south saw more than a foot of snow, we missed it only receiving a trace from all of this. 46.8 percent of the country has snow on the ground. In fact, Rockford’s official Trace of snow depth at the airport is less than both Dallas and El Paso’s snow depth. Both Dallas and El Paso have an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

Our snowfall deficit is continuing to grow. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The Stateline missed out on the heavy snow where many spots south received 20 or more inches. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Our snowfall deficit is gonna continue going up, too because after Friday we don’t have any snow in the forecast. The weekend will see gradually warming temperatures with highs in the 20s Saturday and lower 30s on Sunday. While a slight cool down back into the 20s on Monday, temperatures will likely get into the 40s on Tuesday!

We'll have a mainly sunny and dry weekend ahead in the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Our daytime highs will slowly warm-up into next week once again. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After that, expect a tad mild and more seasonable weather going into the middle of February with no snow chances in sight.

