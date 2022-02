ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highs to day will reach the low 20′s with increasing clouds and a few quick passing snow showers late this afternoon/early evening. Down to zero tonight! Up to the middle 20′s for Saturday with wind chills starting off at -15. Mid to low 30′s on Sunday with a dry run of weather through next week.

