American Heart Association calls on women to ‘Go Red’ today

UNITED STATES (WIFR) - Women across American are spotted wearing the color red today in support of the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” movement.

Friday, February 4, is National Wear Red Day. The movement raises awareness about cardiovascular disease in females. According to the AHA, heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year - more than all cancers combined. The campaign also moves women to prevent heart disease by making important lifestyle changes to save lives.

The inspirational and iconic Red Dress pin and other apparel by the AHA are available at ShopHeart.org

