Adding new businesses to the Village of Pecatonica

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Bringing in more businesses to help current businesses, that’s the goal of Pecatonica’s most recent commercial development project.

The village just confirmed the first business in the program, Dollar General. Village President Bill Smull says he hopes to add at least two more businesses soon.

“This is my town, I live here, I’ve been here for so long, it is a sense of pride now to see everything come together and develop and move forward,” Smull told 23 News

Smull says Pecatonica leaders want to increase the amount of sales tax the village takes in, restoring a lot of the income it lost during the pandemic. If enough businesses get on board, he says the village won’t have to increase property taxes. Leaders aren’t adding specific incentives for potential businesses, believing its strong community resources are enough.

“When you come downtown and you’re shopping and you’re coming in contact with people that also live in this community it builds the identity of the community and keeps people thriving and working together,” said Pecatonica Hardware manager April Munson.

Smull also wants to add one more gas station to the area, and says the village has big plans for the warmer months including its annual memorial day parade.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.