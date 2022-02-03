Winter storm largely misses the Stateline, though cold does not

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the Stateline has escaped any major impacts from a mammoth winter storm thus far, we’ve been unable to avoid the return of unseasonably cold temperatures.

Temperatures Wednesday evening were anywhere between 15 and 20 degrees colder than they were just 24 hours ago, and the coldest is still yet to come.

Clouds are to remain intact overnight, which will keep our temperatures from really crashing. Still, it’s likely we’ll head into the single digits by early Thursday morning, and wind chills are to head well below zero.

Temperatures are to continue their downturn this evening and overnight. Come midnight, we'll all be sporting sub-zero wind chills. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll wake up to temperatures in the single digits and chills below zero Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A mostly cloudy sky is to greet us Thursday, though there’s a high level of confidence that at least some sunshine will appear in the day’s latter stages. That won’t be nearly enough to help temperatures, which aren’t to get out of the teens, thanks to a still well-established northerly wind.

Come early afternoon, we'll remain very much on the chilly side, with some spots still below zero in the wind chill department. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures aren't to get out of the teens Thursday, with wind chills confined to the single digits. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clearing skies Thursday night will allow temperatures to fall far more expeditiously. When we wake up Friday morning, it’s fair to expect some of our coldest outlying locales will see temperatures back in negative territory.

Temperatures may even go below zero in spots Thursday night into Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If there’s a positive to be found, it’s that we’ll again escape the brunt of another winter storm system that will again pass to our south Thursday. As of Wednesday evening, nearly two dozen states were under some sort of winter weather alert from this storm, presently walloping portions of Texas and Oklahoma.

While the first round of snow is moving to our east, another round of heavy snow is lifting northeastward out of the Southern Plains. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Over the next 24 hours, that storm will once again lambaste downstate portions of Illinois and Indiana, and will bring rather significant icing concerns to the Ohio River Valley.

Once again, Central and Southern portions of Illinois are to see the worst of the snow, while icy conditions are likely along the Ohio River Valley. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow is to continue over much of Downstate Illinois, a good part of Indiana and Ohio, while icy conditions are again to persist along the Ohio River. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Here, the cold will remain the big story through the end of the week. Sunshine will dominate for much of Friday, but temperatures will remain on the chilly side as winds continue to blow out of the north. A very weak, fast-moving disturbance may bring a few flurries or light snow showers to the area in the afternoon, though those chances are very low, and will more likely be confined to areas north of the Wisconsin border.

Much colder than normal temperatures are settling in late this week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few flurries are possible Friday afternoon, especially to our north. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A moderating trend gets going this weekend, as temperatures inch back closer to normal.

We'll be back closer to normal by this weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More significant warming is showing signs of becoming a reality in the early to middle portions of next week. Medium range model guidance suggests that a spell of at least three days of above normal temperatures are a good bet, and a run at 40° isn’t too hard to imagine.

Signs are pointing toward milder conditions arriving early next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Warmer than normal conditions are likely to return next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow enthusiasts, however, won’t be enthused to see that little, if any snow’s to come over the course of the next week to week and a half.

It appears as though a drier than normal regime is in store for the next ten days, perhaps longer. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.