Winter storm largely misses the Stateline, though cold does not
Another round of sub-zero wind chills a certainty through Saturday morning
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the Stateline has escaped any major impacts from a mammoth winter storm thus far, we’ve been unable to avoid the return of unseasonably cold temperatures.
Temperatures Wednesday evening were anywhere between 15 and 20 degrees colder than they were just 24 hours ago, and the coldest is still yet to come.
Clouds are to remain intact overnight, which will keep our temperatures from really crashing. Still, it’s likely we’ll head into the single digits by early Thursday morning, and wind chills are to head well below zero.
A mostly cloudy sky is to greet us Thursday, though there’s a high level of confidence that at least some sunshine will appear in the day’s latter stages. That won’t be nearly enough to help temperatures, which aren’t to get out of the teens, thanks to a still well-established northerly wind.
Clearing skies Thursday night will allow temperatures to fall far more expeditiously. When we wake up Friday morning, it’s fair to expect some of our coldest outlying locales will see temperatures back in negative territory.
If there’s a positive to be found, it’s that we’ll again escape the brunt of another winter storm system that will again pass to our south Thursday. As of Wednesday evening, nearly two dozen states were under some sort of winter weather alert from this storm, presently walloping portions of Texas and Oklahoma.
Over the next 24 hours, that storm will once again lambaste downstate portions of Illinois and Indiana, and will bring rather significant icing concerns to the Ohio River Valley.
Here, the cold will remain the big story through the end of the week. Sunshine will dominate for much of Friday, but temperatures will remain on the chilly side as winds continue to blow out of the north. A very weak, fast-moving disturbance may bring a few flurries or light snow showers to the area in the afternoon, though those chances are very low, and will more likely be confined to areas north of the Wisconsin border.
A moderating trend gets going this weekend, as temperatures inch back closer to normal.
More significant warming is showing signs of becoming a reality in the early to middle portions of next week. Medium range model guidance suggests that a spell of at least three days of above normal temperatures are a good bet, and a run at 40° isn’t too hard to imagine.
Snow enthusiasts, however, won’t be enthused to see that little, if any snow’s to come over the course of the next week to week and a half.
