Trio of Boylan seniors sign to play at the next level

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan has been known to churn out some athletes over the years, and that was no different for a trio of seniors this year.

Matthew Logan, Isabella Spera and Kaylen Abrahamsen signed their letters of intent.

Logan is off to play football at FCS DI Valparaiso University. The lineman says he looked into other schools like Platteville and UW-Eau Claire, but once Valpo came calling just a couple weeks ago, he knew that’s where he wanted to be.

“I loved the coaching staff, loved their work ethic, their mindset, and how they do things there. It reminded me of Boylan, so it felt like home.”

Logan says he’s thankful for this opportunity.

“It was my dream, growing up, that I always wanted to go to a Division I school. For a while this year, I didn’t think I was going to, because I didn’t have any looks. Then they came calling and the rest is history now. I mean, here I am and I’m excited.”

Spera and Abrahamsen will play soccer. Spera is headed to UW-Platteville and Abrahamsen is going to St. Ambrose University.

The two girls grew up playing soccer together. They both say this was a special moment to make their college commitment official together.

“It’s awesome. It was way better than I expected,” said Spera. “The turnout was great with all of our students coming and my family all here. It was awesome.”

“It’s amazing,” said Abrahamsen. “Our whole entire community is here and just looking up and having everyone cheer for us, it’s just made this whole moment complete. They are just our number one supporters.”

Spera says Platteville wasn’t her first choice for college. She was hoping to go somewhere warm, looking at schools in Florida. But once she got in contact with the coaches and got a tour of the campus, she was sold.

“The coach was so awesome and so understanding of everything, it was an awesome visit.”

Abrahamsen says she knew she wanted to go to a Catholic university. She knew St. Ambrose was the right fit for her.

“I’ve always wanted to be able to play at the collegiate level, since I was a little girl. This is just a dream come true.”

