Three Illinois State squad cars hit during winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police officials are investigating three different crashes involving trooper squad cars this week.

Two squad cars were hit in ISP District 9 and one in ISP District 10. The two crashes in ISP District 9 were related to the Illinois Move Over Law.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, an ISP District 9 Trooper was on the left shoulder of Interstate 72 near mile marker 122, helping a stranded motorist who had slid off the roadway due to weather related road conditions. The trooper had parked their squad car and was running all emergency lights when a gray Chevrolet Impala slid on the roadway and struck the back of the squad car.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 29-year-old Anthony L. Newman of Springfield, was not injured. The Trooper was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released.

While this crash remains under investigation, a violation of the Move Over Law was a contributing factor.

Later that day, a black 2016 Chevrolet Trax driven by 20-year-old Dalton M. McCarthy of Maryland Heights, Mo., was traveling too close to a Trooper on Interstate 57 at milepost 181, south of Mattoon. The squad car did not have emergency lights on, but when the driver attempted to pass the Trooper’s squad car, they lost control on the slick pavement and hit the back of the Trooper’s vehicle. Neither McCarthy nor the Trooper were injured in the crash. McCarthy was cited for following too close.

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, around 3:22 p.m., a Trooper working in ISP District 9 was on the ramp from Veterans Parkway to Interstate 72 handling a crash.

The fully marked squad car was stationary with its emergency lights on. A vehicle traveling on the ramp lost control on the ice, struck the back bumper of the squad car, and pushed the squad into the wrecked vehicle. The driver was not injured, but the Trooper was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. While this crash remains under investigation, a violation of the Move Over Law was a contributing factor.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.