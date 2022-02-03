RVC awarded $1.28 million for career programs that support black and minority students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) has awarded $1.28 million to Rock Valley College (RVC) for their continued effort to support black and minority students get career based education.

The funding will be used under Illinois’ Workforce Equity Initiative (WEI) and the Innovative Bridge and Transition Grant Program (IBT), which removes financial barriers from advancing their career goals through completing degree programs.

“This grant will allow us to create programming to provide comprehensive support to students as they earn college credit. RVC will provide wrap-around services during a critical point in the student’s transition from high school to college or career,” says Gina Caronna, RVC’s Associate Vice President of Early College and Technical Programs.

$1.2 million will fund an accelerated program focused on work-based learning opportunities in CNC operations, cold forming, industrial welding, mechatronics, truck driver training, dental assisting, and medical billing and coding.

The second award of $80,000 in grant funding will support Innovative Bridge and Transition (IBT) programs and initiatives that help students transition from the classroom to the career path.

RVC will provide summer pathways in manufacturing, mechatronics, engineering, and health sciences with the IBT grant funds. Students can take classes in their desired area, visit industry locations, practice mock interviews, and get student support in critical areas like financial aid, academic and transfer advising, and disability support services.

“We are honored to receive this funding and to continue this work. Participants in these initiatives will be provided short-term educational opportunities that will lead to employment, specifically in high-demand areas such as manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare,” says Dr. Amanda Smith, Chief Academic Officer at RVC.

