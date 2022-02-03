RPD investigate a school bus crash at Guilford and Reid Farm Rd.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two students are uninjured tonight after their school bus was involved in a crash Thursday.

Rockford Police Department officers are investigating the cause of the crash. Details haven’t been released at this time

Rockford police tweeted out the notification just after 5:30 p.m.

School Bus Crash investigation-Guilford/Reid Farm Rds. Traffic will be delayed for a time. Please use an alternate route. Tow trucks summoned. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 3, 2022

This story is developing and will be updated as information comes in.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.