Advertisement

RPD investigate a school bus crash at Guilford and Reid Farm Rd.

School Bus Crash
School Bus Crash(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two students are uninjured tonight after their school bus was involved in a crash Thursday.

Rockford Police Department officers are investigating the cause of the crash. Details haven’t been released at this time

Rockford police tweeted out the notification just after 5:30 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated as information comes in.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
Local couple's engagement video goes viral on Tik Tok.
Local couple’s engagement video goes viral
DeKalb Police
DeKalb police need help locating this witness
Stephanie Marie Davis and Thomas James Desharnais are facing murder and child abuse charges...
GRAPHIC: Police: Boy endured ‘horrific’ abuse by grandmother before dying in Arizona hotel
Illinois lawmakers debate the future of nuclear energy
Byron nuclear plant now under Constellation leadership

Latest News

Man moves his family more than a thousand miles just for a job at the Rockford Casino.
Dozens move to Illinois for job with Hard Rock Rockford casino
Pritzker unveils anti-gun violence incentives, $150 million towards prevention efforts
Young volunteers needed across non-profits
need for young volunteers
The fair is February 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rock Valley College Student Center Atrium.
Rockford Alumnae Chapter to host college fair