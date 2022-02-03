RPD investigate a school bus crash at Guilford and Reid Farm Rd.
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two students are uninjured tonight after their school bus was involved in a crash Thursday.
Rockford Police Department officers are investigating the cause of the crash. Details haven’t been released at this time
Rockford police tweeted out the notification just after 5:30 p.m.
School Bus Crash investigation-Guilford/Reid Farm Rds. Traffic will be delayed for a time. Please use an alternate route. Tow trucks summoned.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 3, 2022
This story is developing and will be updated as information comes in.
