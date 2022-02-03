Advertisement

Rockford Alumnae Chapter to host college fair

The fair will take place February 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rock Valley College Student Center Atrium.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
What: College fair featuring several historically black colleges, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, scholarship opportunities and financial aid information.

When: Saturday, February 5, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Rock Valley College Student Center Atrium 3301 N. Mulford Road, IL 61114

