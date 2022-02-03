Rock County Sheriffs investigate inmate death at Rock County Jail

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an in-custody death that happened at the Rock County Jail this week.

On January, 30, 2022 at 3:24PM, an inmate at the Rock County jail told staff that another inmate who was housed in a cell by himself needed medical attention.

Officers responded to the section and discovered a 37-year-old male inmate hanging in his cell. Jail staff and medical staff provided medical attention right away in efforts to provide life support to the inmate until Janesville Fire Department paramedics were on scene to give advanced life support measures.

Medical personnel were able to regain a pulse and the inmate was transported in critical condition to Mercy Hospital. The inmate died in the hospital three days later.

This in-custody death is currently being investigated by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and will be forwarded to the Wisconsin Office of Detention Facilities for review.

The deceased inmate is from Evansville, Wis. and was taken into custody on January 29 on a charge of seventh offense OWI. He had not made his initial court appearance.

Investigation of this incident is continuing. Identification of the deceased will be handled by the Rock County Medical Examiner Office.

