Pritzker unveils anti-gun violence incentives, $150 million towards prevention efforts

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A major financial effort from Governor JB Pritzker is being geared towards the end of senseless gun violence.

Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announce the first of three Notice of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs) for over $150 million in state grants aimed at gun violence prevention.

The grants are made possible through the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA), who’s strategy is to address the root causes of gun violence in prairie state through behavioral health services, equitable economic opportunities, and violence interruption/prevention programs.

“We must address firearm violence at a very local and neighborhood level. The organizations that will be funded through these grants will change and improve lives. We will work with communities across the state to build safer neighborhoods,” said Chris Patterson, Assistant Secretary, Office of Firearm Violence Prevention at IDHS.

The first round of funding includes more than $50 million for violence prevention services in Chicago including street-based violence interruption work and victim services, followed by two rounds of funding for statewide youth development and high-risk youth intervention programs set to open later this month.

Since his first year in office, Governor Pritzker has more than doubled the funding for violence interruption, diversion, and youth employment programs to $517 million. To show communities they have resources to uplift local residents, the governor’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget increases that figure to $832 million.

“Stopping the cycle of violence requires investing in education, employment, human services and mental health – and doing so with a focus on neighborhoods that have been left out and left behind,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The Reimagine Public Safety Plan represents an unprecedented funding opportunity for organizations on the ground who work every day to save lives. I encourage all eligible community leaders to apply as we work together to deconstruct violence at its root.”

The initial round of more than $50 million in grants includes funding to support work in 37 eligible community areas, deemed by the RPSA as having highly concentrated firearm violence in the city.

Organizations that can apply for the funds include those doing street-based violence interruption work, victim services, trauma related therapy, and case management. Interested organizations can view the application online.

Applications are due on March 9th and grants will be awarded in April.

“Thanks to Governor JB Pritzker’s steadfast leadership, we are strengthening communities across the state through this round of grants,” says Grace B. Hou, Secretary, IDHS. “These grants will give youth positive opportunities and help to interrupt violence at its root.”

Later this month DHS will open two applications for the second round of funding opportunities. One is focused on youth development programs statewide and support after school and summer programming that invests in programs which are proven to improve school attendance and performance.

The second will make funding available for Chicago-based organizations doing high-risk youth intervention work. Grants will be made to support activities that are proven to reduce involvement in the criminal or juvenile justice system, refer teens into therapeutic programs that address trauma recovery, and support related mental health services.

