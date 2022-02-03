Popular business makes a comeback to downtown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carlyle Brewing Company shocked customers when it closed 9 months ago, sot it was no surprise when patrons cheered as the business announced it would reopen February 2nd. “I love that Carlyle is re-opening I think many people do it’s a very popular place...It’s awesome to see the small business owners to continue to have their enthusiasm and passion for their business and bring it to the Rockford region,” says Einar K. Forsman Rockford Chamber of Commerce CEO.

Carlyle re-opens under state guidelines requiring employees and patrons to wear masks and social distance but only half of the dining area will be used. Pizzas are take-and-bake and the menu is limited to bar snacks. “At this point adaptability is necessary for business success and we are here to help the small business to navigate in these new challenges in business landscape,” says Edward Caceres of the Illinois Small Business Development Center. Caceres adds that the community plays a huge role in the success of local businesses. “The community needs to be aligned in order to support local businesses if we can buy from small business owners that is the easy way to move forward and it’s always something we recommend,” says Caceres.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.