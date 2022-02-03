Advertisement

North Boone’s Will Doetch signs with Concordia-St. Paul

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a big day of college football signings in the Stateline. While many of our bigger schools in the area did their ceremonies in the afternoon, one decided to get it out of the way a littler earlier.

North boone’s Will Doetch signed his letter of intent Wednesday morning. The receiver is headed to Division II Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Doetch was a three-year varsity starter for the Vikings. He finished his high school career with 158 catches, 2,716 yards, and 35 receiving touchdowns. He was named team MVP his junior and senior year. He was a 2-time First Team All-Conference receiver, and was named First Team All-State this past season.

He spoke about what the moment means to him.

“I just want to say thank you to my coaches for always believing in me. That I could do it for the past four years. I want to thank Trey over there for taking my game to the next level and always pushing me to be better. I want to thank my friends and family for always believing in me and telling me I can do it to.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Local couple's engagement video goes viral on Tik Tok.
Local couple’s engagement video goes viral
From left: Nakeithian Johnson, 30, Dory Love, 40 and Brandon Taylor, 28, have been charged with...
Three men charged with first degree murder in Rockford case from Oct. 2020
Anthony Richmond released from custody
Beloit community reacts to homicide suspect’s release

Latest News

From left to right: Kaylen Abrahamsen, Matthew Logan, and Isabella Spera signed their letters...
Trio of Boylan seniors sign to play at the next level
Guilford defensive back Mike Smith Jr. signed his letter of intent to play football at NAIA...
Guilford’s Mike Smith Jr. makes commitment official to Indiana Wesleyan
Boylan football player Matthew Logan signed his letter of intent to play at Valparaiso...
Boylan's Logan signs letter of intent to Valpo
Auburn defeated Guilford to stay unbeaten in the NIC-10. It was head coach Bryan Ott's 400th...
Auburn's Bryan Ott earns career win No. 400