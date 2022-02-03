North Boone’s Will Doetch signs with Concordia-St. Paul

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a big day of college football signings in the Stateline. While many of our bigger schools in the area did their ceremonies in the afternoon, one decided to get it out of the way a littler earlier.

From Illinois we welcome Will Doetch WR from North Boone High School #BuildingOnTheRock pic.twitter.com/HbQrNrkrFS — CSP Golden Bears Football (@CSPBearsFB) February 2, 2022

North boone’s Will Doetch signed his letter of intent Wednesday morning. The receiver is headed to Division II Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Doetch was a three-year varsity starter for the Vikings. He finished his high school career with 158 catches, 2,716 yards, and 35 receiving touchdowns. He was named team MVP his junior and senior year. He was a 2-time First Team All-Conference receiver, and was named First Team All-State this past season.

He spoke about what the moment means to him.

“I just want to say thank you to my coaches for always believing in me. That I could do it for the past four years. I want to thank Trey over there for taking my game to the next level and always pushing me to be better. I want to thank my friends and family for always believing in me and telling me I can do it to.”

