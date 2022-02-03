Non-profits need young volunteers to join the ranks

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Aside from the obstacles the pandemic brought on local non-profits, there’s another cause for concern in recruiting volunteers — age.

“Eventually we age out and can’t do it for various reasons, so we definitely need that pipeline of younger people,” explains two-year Beloit Meals on Wheels Volunteer Dan Hughes.

His colleague Chuck Wilson agrees, “I’m in my 70′s myself so, I’d say, yes, 60′s and above,” speaking on the organization’s volunteer demographics.

While help from retirees is appreciated, organizations like Beloit Meals on Wheels and Win-Bur-Sew’s volunteer fire department say they need younger generations to step up.

“Ten, twelve years ago we had about 40-some members on the roster. Right now we’re in the low 20′s. Early, mid-20′s, they have the enthusiasm, excitement and physical attributes to do the job. What happens though is they’ll maybe spend two to five years with us and then they’ll test into a career department,” says Win-Bur-Sew Fire Chief Dave Loria.

Ellen Wiegand, Beloit Meals on Wheels’ Executive Director agrees, “Life is very short and things can happen very quickly, so as we get older, their time, even though they’re retired, can still be small in time frame, so we’re always looking for more volunteers to come in.”

Staff and volunteers of both organizations say the key to attracting new help is simple.

Wilson says, “What we need to do is just make sure we’re reaching out to the younger generation, and so use the older generations as mentors.”

In Beloit, Meals on Wheels says 51% of it’s volunteers are age 60 and over. While only 6% are under 30. The non-profit does partner with a number of corporations, whose employees volunteer during their lunch hours.

