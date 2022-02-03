Advertisement

Long-time Belvidere car dealership gets a new name, same community based values

You can visit the dealership in person on State St. in Belvidere, Ill.
You can visit the dealership in person on State St. in Belvidere, Ill.(Hamblock Ford Lincoln)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - “New look for us. Same commitment to you,” is the motto for the Hamblock Ford Lincoln dealership in Belvidere. Keeping ownership in the community was an important factor in a local family’s decision to purchase the business.

Joe Hamblock, long-time Managing Partner for Manley Ford Lincoln, recently purchased the dealership. Hamblock, now President/Dealer Principal of the business cites over 30 years of experience as his foundation.

New logo, same community values.
New logo, same community values.(Hamblock Ford Lincoln)

“Even though the name and logo are different, the faces are all the same,” Hamblock says in a statement released on Thursday. “In today’s world, the automotive industry has changed, so at Hamblock Ford Lincoln we are making some big changes to keep up. Not only in the name, but also doing business in new and innovative ways.”

Hamblock says they are deeply committed to giving back to the community they serve by supporting non-profits, organizations, and schools that make our communities a better place.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
Local couple's engagement video goes viral on Tik Tok.
Local couple’s engagement video goes viral
DeKalb Police
DeKalb police need help locating this witness
Stephanie Marie Davis and Thomas James Desharnais are facing murder and child abuse charges...
GRAPHIC: Police: Boy endured ‘horrific’ abuse by grandmother before dying in Arizona hotel
Illinois lawmakers debate the future of nuclear energy
Byron nuclear plant now under Constellation leadership

Latest News

According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments
RVC awarded $1.28 million for career programs that support black and minority students
Iowa's Gov. Reynolds unveils new tax reform plan
Iowa to end COVID-19 Emergency February 15