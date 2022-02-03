Long-time Belvidere car dealership gets a new name, same community based values

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - “New look for us. Same commitment to you,” is the motto for the Hamblock Ford Lincoln dealership in Belvidere. Keeping ownership in the community was an important factor in a local family’s decision to purchase the business.

Joe Hamblock, long-time Managing Partner for Manley Ford Lincoln, recently purchased the dealership. Hamblock, now President/Dealer Principal of the business cites over 30 years of experience as his foundation.

New logo, same community values. (Hamblock Ford Lincoln)

“Even though the name and logo are different, the faces are all the same,” Hamblock says in a statement released on Thursday. “In today’s world, the automotive industry has changed, so at Hamblock Ford Lincoln we are making some big changes to keep up. Not only in the name, but also doing business in new and innovative ways.”

Hamblock says they are deeply committed to giving back to the community they serve by supporting non-profits, organizations, and schools that make our communities a better place.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.