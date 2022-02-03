Guilford’s Mike Smith Jr. makes commitment official to Indiana Wesleyan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Not every high school athlete gets to play at the next level. While some may have the skill... It’s also about selling yourself to college coaches. One guilford senior made sure to get his name out there and it paid off.

Guilford defensive back Mike Smith Jr. made his commitment official Wednesday afternoon to NAIA Indiana Wesleyan. He plans to study criminal justice while in Marion, Indiana. Smith is one of many high school athletes that used social media to get recognized by coaches. He says its a great recruiting tool and it’s how IWU took notice. of him. Smith says he’s dreamed of this moment ever since he was a little kid, calling it surreal.

“The coaches definitely made that feel more like a home feel for me. I just felt that energy they were giving me. I definitely feel like that’s a really good program for me or anybody else that is looking to.”

Smith says he’s going there to work and to win. He believes his hard work has paid off.

“I always put in the work and, not always been under-looked or anything like that, but I always, definitely, talked to God. I always thought this day would come and here it is.”

