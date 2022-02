ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highs today in the mid to upper teens with wind chills 0 to -10 as north winds will blow 10 - 20 MPH. Down to 2 above tonight. Around 20 tomorrow with wind chills at 0 to -10. Down to zero Friday night. A slow increase in the temperatures for the weekend as we see no major storms systems over the next 7 days.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.