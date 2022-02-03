Advertisement

Chaney’s last second heroics lifts Auburn past Guilford, Ott earns career win No. 400

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a packed house at Guilford as the two top teams in NIC-10 boys basketball went at it. Auburn was able to hold off the Vikings 52-50, earning Knights’ head coach Bryan Ott his 400th career win.

Auburn (20-4, 13-0) led by nine at halftime. But Guilford (14-10, 10-3) wasn’t going to roll over. Malachi Johnson scored ten of his team-high 17 points in the third quarter to get the Vikings within two heading to the fourth.

A Bryson Hodge three-pointer gave the Vikings their first lead of the second half, 46-43, less than two minutes into the quarter. The two teams would trade buckets down the stretch. Adrian Agee’s three-pointer gave Auburn the lead at 50-48 with 1:22 to play. But out of a timeout, Guilford’s Semaj Smith was able to find Amir Bolden wide open under the rim to tie the game.

The Knights looked to hold the ball for the final shot. Auburn got it in the hands of Rob Chaney. The senior made a move, got to his spot at the free throw line, and buried the pull up jumper with 2.5 seconds remaining.

Hodge was tasked with either tying the game for Guilford, or giving the Vikings the win, however, his turnaround three-pointer hit off the front of the rim and was no good.

Auburn head coach Bryan Ott got to celebrate his milestone victory, but also knows this wasn’t just about him.

“What it really means is that I have been blessed to have so many special players over the years, who busted their tails for me on the floor.”

“It’s a number achieved by a team and a program, right? This is a bunch of great players over the years, who have bought in to what we have said, who have really tried to do what I’ve asked of them. I’ve been supremely blessed to have that.”

