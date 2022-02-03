250+ athletes participate in the 42nd Annual Special Olympics Illinois Winter Games

GALENA, Ill. (WIFR) - As athletes across the world prepare to compete in the Winter Olympics later this week, some athletes across Illinois qualify for different winter games this time in Galena.

Around 275 athletes from Illinois qualify for the 42nd Annual Winter Games hosted by Special Olympics Illinois. Participants underwent weeks of training to participate in alpine skiing and snowshoeing at this year’s games.

“I’m happy to be back and meeting other new people and the new athletes that are new around,” says participant Allison Berggren.

Berggren is no stranger to the winter games. She’s won a couple of medals for snowshoeing and a ribbon for skiing. Berggren says skiing is difficult for her and appreciates the support from her teammates and coaches.

“One of my coaches have been helpful and then I’ve been happy to have them here and then helping other people out too,” says Berggren.

The games can get competitive, but the president and CEO Dave Breen says it’s the support for one another that takes home the gold, like when one of the athletes fell right out of the gate.

“The other athletes helped pick him up to make sure he was all right and that that sportsmanship. They finished the race first, but then they held them up and said congratulations for a job well done.”

Troopers from the Illinois State Police Department are also there to applaud the athletic achievements.

“If it wasn’t for the fundraising, they couldn’t do as much as they have been able to do. What’s really important is making sure we’re taking care of the members of our community,” says Amber Dunn.

Bergmann’s success in Galena led her to compete in the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.

