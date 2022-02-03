12 Harlem football players sign their letters of intent

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Putting pen to paper and knowing where you’ll play at the next level is a dream come true for every high school athlete. Wednesday was a busy day for a number of area schools, with the largest signing class coming from Harlem.

The high school held a college signing ceremony for 12 of its football players, with two more still undecided. This senior class won 17 games over the past two seasons including the program’s first conference championship since 1997.

Adrian Palos is going to DII Davenport University in Michigan, while Almarion Bell is staying closer to home and playing at DI FCS Western Illinois University. The two say it’s a dream come true.

“I had some tough times that came and they offered me a full ride so I don’t have to pay anything to go to school,” explained Bell. “So, really being here with my teammates is really thankful. This is really special because I know a lot of shared this dream with each other and to actually make it happen is really special for all of us.”

“It shows all of the work and dedication we put into it,” said Palos. “Not everyone can see what goes on around closed doors but just know that, we’ve always been working and this is what we’ve been working for.”

Jacob Archambeau, Sean Hopper, Zaire Sherman, and Anthanee Crawford will continue their playing careers at Vermillion Community College in Ely, Minnesota. Brennon McCoy is also headed the junior college route. He’s going to Ellesworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Two players, Nathaniel Smith and Ethan Taylor, are off to DIII Aurora University. Two more future teammates at the DIII level are Carlos Woodard and Sai Viun Partee. Both signed with Concordia University Wisconsin. Erik Serrano is going the NAIA route and will play at Olivet Nazarene University.

