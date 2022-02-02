Winter storm to bring snow to the Stateline, just not much

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - February got off to a rather mild start, as high temperatures Tuesday surged into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Believe it or not, the 43° high temperature recorded at the Chicago Rockford International Airport came within five degrees of tying the record high temperature for February 1, set previously on today’s date in 1968 and 1922.

Big changes that are being set into motion this evening as much colder air is moving in, and snow’s along for the ride. A winter storm remains certain to wallop much of the Midwest and the Great Lakes. Fortunately, in the Stateline, impacts are expected to be quite low.

We won’t escape snowfall entirely, though, and there could be rather slick road conditions in at least parts of the Stateline. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Lee and DeKalb Counties through 6:00 Wednesday evening. There, residents can expect enough snow to shovel, but it’ll hardly be a crippling snow event.

Snow will gradually overspread the area late Tuesday night or, more likely, early Wednesday morning. In all likelihood, light snow will continue here through midday Wednesday, if not shortly thereafter. It’s appearing increasingly likely that snow will come to an end by mid to late afternoon, and quiet conditions are to ensue thereafter. Snow’s now been removed from the Thursday forecast. Rather, it’s appearing likely that mixed sunshine will emerge in the latter stages of the day.

As for snowfall accumulations, most Stateline locales will receive an inch or less, though there could be up to two inches along the Interstate 88 corridor.

Much more significant impacts will be found to our south and also to our east. Residents of the Chicago Metropolitan area are bracing from anywhere between two and ten inches of snow, with the southern suburbs far more likely to be severely impacted.

Farther downstate, cities like Springfield, Bloomington, Normal, Champaign could receive more than a foot of snow. The same can be said for Lafayette, South Bend, and Fort Wayne in Indiana.

In the Stateline, it’s been a somewhat frustrating year for snow lovers. As we enter February, we’re sporting a snowfall deficit of nearly eleven inches, and with a rather benign pattern likely to ensue beyond Wednesday’s storm, that deficit is nearly certain to expand in the week ahead.

