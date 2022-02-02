Winnebago boys hang on to beat Genoa-Kingston in overtime

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Carl Firch knocked down a pair of free throws in the final seconds of overtime and Winnebago escaped with a 53-51 Big Northern Conference thriller over Genoa-Kingston.

The Cogs (17-7, 3-3) had a chance to tie things up. Jake Coates made his way to the rim, but was to strong on his layup. The Indians (13-8, 5-2) pulled down the rebound to secure the victory.

