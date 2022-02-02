Advertisement

Winnebago boys hang on to beat Genoa-Kingston in overtime

Winnebago beat Genoa-Kingston in overtime thanks to a pair of free throws by Carl Firch.
Winnebago beat Genoa-Kingston in overtime thanks to a pair of free throws by Carl Firch.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Carl Firch knocked down a pair of free throws in the final seconds of overtime and Winnebago escaped with a 53-51 Big Northern Conference thriller over Genoa-Kingston.

The Cogs (17-7, 3-3) had a chance to tie things up. Jake Coates made his way to the rim, but was to strong on his layup. The Indians (13-8, 5-2) pulled down the rebound to secure the victory.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah gets help after his dad Matt suffers a seizure while driving to a park.
Beloit boy, 4, saves dad’s life during drive to park
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Zavius Jewelers shared security footage of a possible suspect in a string of break-ins that...
Jewelry reported stolen in string of business break-ins in Rockford
Illinois Department of Employment Security
If you claimed unemployment in 2021 you need this tax form to file in 2022

Latest News

Winnebago holds on to win in overtime
Winnebago holds on to win in overtime
Karley Colson honored for 1,000 points
Karley Colson honored for 1,000 points
Boylan vs. Hononegah, girls basketball 2-1-22
Boylan vs. Hononegah, girls basketball 2-1-22
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles