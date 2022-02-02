Advertisement

Wendy’s breakfast is heating up with new chicken biscuit

The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero...
The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero peppers, served on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit.(Hand-out | The Wendy's Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wendy’s is heating up their breakfast menu with a new Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit.

The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero peppers, served on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit.

It’s a spicier version of the original honey butter chicken biscuit.

“As the Queen of Spice, we’re constantly looking for new ways to upgrade our already famous spicy chicken sandwich, and our talented culinary team knew we could bring the Hot Honey trend to the table in a way no one else could,” said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company.

Wendy’s launched its breakfast menu nearly two years ago, but this is the first new addition since then.

The fast-food chain is also releasing a Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich to its Made to Crave menu, which launched in 2019.

It’s a fried chicken breast with melted pepper jack cheese, topped with bacon, crispy pickles and drizzled with hot honey sauce.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Local couple's engagement video goes viral on Tik Tok.
Local couple’s engagement video goes viral
From left: Nakeithian Johnson, 30, Dory Love, 40 and Brandon Taylor, 28, have been charged with...
Three men charged with first degree murder in Rockford case from Oct. 2020
Anthony Richmond released from custody
Beloit community reacts to homicide suspect’s release

Latest News

The suspect, 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was being held without bond on two counts of...
Ex-student is arraigned in shooting of two campus officers
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual...
CNN’s Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
DeKalb Police
DeKalb police need help locating this witness