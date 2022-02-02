Schnuck’s ‘Round Up at the Register’ initiative supports black men looking for job stability

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WIFR) - A local grocery store launches a campaign in support of a 100-year-old urban league movement.

Schnuck’s Markets launches their second annual “Round Up at the Register” effort on Wednesday. Money collected in the St. Louis area during the campaign goes to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis’ Save Our Sons program. Round ups in Schnucks stores in other markets will support the Urban League chapter in each respective area.

Donations to the campaign can be made through February 15, 2022. Customers who use self-checkouts and want to donate can choose a $1, $3 or $5 “Scan and Give” option. Schnucks Rewards members also have the opportunity to donate their rewards points to the Urban League as part of the Donate Your Rewards program.

“At Schnucks, we provide careers to more than 13,000 teammates, and one of our community pillars is to help to develop the workforce in our cities and neighborhoods - a goal shared by the Urban League’s through their Save Our Sons program,” says Schnucks Chairman and CEO and past Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Chairman of the Board, Todd Schnuck. “By working together with our customers, vendor partners and community partners like the Urban League, we strive to Nourish People’s Lives and make every community that Schnucks calls home, better.”

Since Black History Month is more than education about the oppression of black people, it’s important to take any opportunity to commit to and serve organizations that support black community members.

In 2021 Schnucks launched a comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion plan, Unity Is Power, which describes efforts to increase focused, community support for organizations like the Urban League.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.