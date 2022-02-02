RPS board discusses allowing police to use surveillance from schools

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The recent spike in crime on school grounds have forced Rockford Public Schools to take action. The District agreed to tentatively allow Rockford Police access to video surveillance on school grounds.

The Rockford Public School Board already has a current intergovernmental agreement with the city of Rockford, but the amendment discussed tonight in their meeting would allow police to have access to security cam footage in high schools.

“It’s really too bad that we have to be talking about things like this,” said Rockford Public School Vice President Tim Rollins. “We’ve had security cameras in our school for a long time, we’ve never really gotten to this point.”

The approval of this amendment would allow police to monitor crime in emergency situations and any police investigation.

“We have our own set of privacy rights that are imposed by the federal government, so we have to be careful about what videos we share,” said Rollins. “On the other hand, we need to have safe students as well, so I think between the city and the school district, they’ve worked out a set of rules of what videos can be shared between the school and police department.”

Rockford Public Schools Deputy General Yashekia Goldsmith said that if police wanted video from a student’s phone, it would not be covered under the amendment. Police would have to issue a court order or a subpoena.

“The district cannot force students to hand over passwords or anything of that nature, we can ask that they participate,” said Goldsmith.

Goldsmith also emphasized if a student has something on their phone that may help them with an investigation, they can offer it to the district.

“Hopefully this is going to assist the police in any investigations they need to do...while I said it’s limited access and under a set of rules,” said Rollins.

The amendment to the agreement will be an action item at the next board meeting on Tuesday, where it will be voted for board approval.

