Several displaced after Rockford apartment fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Red Cross is helping multiple residents who were displaced after a fire at Auburn Manor Apartments in Rockford Tuesday night.

The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 and was controlled in under 30 minutes.

Of the 22 apartment units in the building, three units have heavy fire damage and a fourth unit has water damage, according to the Rockford Fire Department. Officials estimate the fire caused $140,000 in damage.

Investigators say at least seven people were displaced from their apartments. One person was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

