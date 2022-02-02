Advertisement

Midway Village Museum rings in Black History Month with new exhibit

By Marta Berglund
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While this exhibit opens today to honor black history month, it will run through the end of the year. “From Rockford to the White House” honors James and Jessie Williams, longtime Rockford residents.

James was a hero in the Civil War, saving a Rockford soldier’s life, while Jessie became the first black woman to attend a White House social event after marrying Chicago’s first black alderman. The museum’s curator of collections says each year, they aim to tell different stories of notable Rockfordians.

“Sometimes they coincide specifically with February, this one, while being launched in Black History Month will be up for the rest of the year and we try to continue to add stories about black residents to our exhibits as we can,” says Curator of Collections Laura Furman.

Furman says she loves her job because she gets to investigate and piece together the life stories of our community.

“We have such a rich history in Rockford and it’s made us who we are,” she explains. “The decisions that were made in our community a century ago have a lasting impact still today. And, knowing more about the people who made our community and lifted our community helps us better understand each other.”

Admission to the museum is $8 for adults and $6 for kids.

