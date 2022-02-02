Advertisement

Local family remembers being in Groundhog Day movie 30 years later

Local family remembers being in Groundhog Day movie 30 years ago.
Local family remembers being in Groundhog Day movie 30 years ago.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To some, Groundhog Day is a silly gimmick, an old adage to predict the next six weeks of weather or a funny movie with Bill Murray.

But this day means so much more for the Adler family.

“I never anticipated that my family would have a part in a Hollywood film,” said Nickie Adler.

Nickie remembers fondly growing up in Woodstock, especially 30 years ago when her father Roger was cast in the movie, Groundhog Day.

“How often do you get to be a part of something like that it was a once in a lifetime and my dad made friends with everybody on set, true to form that’s the kind of guy he was,” Nickie said.

That includes actor Bill Murray and Director Harold Ramis. Nickie’s dad was an Emmy-nominated musician.

“Most of them were musicians from the city and from further away so they all said no except for my dad whose the only one who said yes because we lived right by the set,” Nickie said.

For years, the family celebrated the day together in the square.

“A lot of times he would come with us when we’d go to see the movie and people would recognize him. It became a much bigger thing than we ever anticipated that it would and so he became a little bit like a local celebrity,” Nickie said.

The holiday looks a little different now. Nickie’s sister Jackie moved away and her dad Roger died about five years ago.

“Him passing away so unexpectedly its an amazing remembrance to be able to go and see that film. I think the movie has become much more personal to us, not only do we quote every line, but it gets us in the feels, it gets us in our hearts,” Nickie said.

A room at the Woodstock movie theater is dedicated to Roger, so fans and family can enjoy a Groundhog Day moment, revisiting special memories again and again.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Local couple's engagement video goes viral on Tik Tok.
Local couple’s engagement video goes viral
From left: Nakeithian Johnson, 30, Dory Love, 40 and Brandon Taylor, 28, have been charged with...
Three men charged with first degree murder in Rockford case from Oct. 2020
Anthony Richmond released from custody
Beloit community reacts to homicide suspect’s release

Latest News

The college plans to put on “Becoming Better” virtual Black History Month event, Thursday.
Beloit College works to become anti-racist institution
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24)...
Brian Flores says he won’t drop lawsuit against NFL even if hired as coach
DeKalb Police
DeKalb police need help locating this witness
A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.
Starbucks keeps raising its prices