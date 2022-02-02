Local family remembers being in Groundhog Day movie 30 years later

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To some, Groundhog Day is a silly gimmick, an old adage to predict the next six weeks of weather or a funny movie with Bill Murray.

But this day means so much more for the Adler family.

“I never anticipated that my family would have a part in a Hollywood film,” said Nickie Adler.

Nickie remembers fondly growing up in Woodstock, especially 30 years ago when her father Roger was cast in the movie, Groundhog Day.

“How often do you get to be a part of something like that it was a once in a lifetime and my dad made friends with everybody on set, true to form that’s the kind of guy he was,” Nickie said.

That includes actor Bill Murray and Director Harold Ramis. Nickie’s dad was an Emmy-nominated musician.

“Most of them were musicians from the city and from further away so they all said no except for my dad whose the only one who said yes because we lived right by the set,” Nickie said.

For years, the family celebrated the day together in the square.

“A lot of times he would come with us when we’d go to see the movie and people would recognize him. It became a much bigger thing than we ever anticipated that it would and so he became a little bit like a local celebrity,” Nickie said.

The holiday looks a little different now. Nickie’s sister Jackie moved away and her dad Roger died about five years ago.

“Him passing away so unexpectedly its an amazing remembrance to be able to go and see that film. I think the movie has become much more personal to us, not only do we quote every line, but it gets us in the feels, it gets us in our hearts,” Nickie said.

A room at the Woodstock movie theater is dedicated to Roger, so fans and family can enjoy a Groundhog Day moment, revisiting special memories again and again.

