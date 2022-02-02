Local couple’s engagement video goes viral

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A surprise engagement seen by millions across the globe.

One local couple’s special moment becomes a social media sensation.

“We’ve pretty much known each other like our whole life,” said Avery Williams.

It was love at first sight for Avery Williams and Jared Spickler, who found their counterpoint in the hallways of Winnebago High School.

“We’re definitely lucky that we were able to meet each other so early on in life. I don’t think a lot of people get that opportunity,” Williams said.

After weeks of planning, Jared popped the big question.

“I was really shocked, I went to take pictures and I turned around and Jared was there proposing and I was - biggest shock of my life for sure,” Williams said.

Avery posted the video to the social media platform Tik Tok for friends and family.

“I did it more-so for me because I liked the side by side comparison and how it showed like how we’d changed,” Williams said.

But, it didn’t just stay with their inner circle.

“My phone kept going off and I was like what is going on and I looked at it and it had been like 30 minutes and I had like two thousand likes and I was like that’s crazy,” Williams said.

Before the couple knew it, their video went viral, with millions of views and thousands of likes.

“I texted Jared and I was like it would be so funny if it like kept getting bigger but I didn’t think it was gonna get bigger and then it just continued to get bigger,” Williams said.

Now, the couple will plan their next move.

“Well obviously I’m gonna have to make a ‘that’s my wife shirt’ when we get married,” Spickler said.

Both Avery and Jared plan to continue making Tik Tok’s about their journey through life together. While they have started wedding planning, they want to graduate college first before getting married next summer.

