Jefferson’s Colson honored for scoring 1,000 points, J-Hawks beat Belvidere

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On a night where Jefferson honored Karley Colson for scoring 1,000 points in her J-Hawks career, the senior poured in 16 to lead her team to a 55-39 victory over Belvidere.

“I think a lot of it comes from our team being so underestimated throughout the conference so many years,” explained Colson. “It made me work harder and push harder so our team could be better and try to be at a higher standing.”

The four-year varsity player scored her 1,000th point back on January 17 during a Martin Luther King Jr. tournament game against Woodstock. On Tuesday, the program celebrated Colson’s accomplishment. A ceremonial ball was presented to her before the game, and her teammates made banners and posters for her.

“I didn’t expect anybody to be here, honestly,” said Colson. “Because a lot of our games, not many people come to watch girls. So, I think it’s exciting and it’s cool.”

Colson is signed to play at Rock Valley College next year.

