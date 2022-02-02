Advertisement

Jefferson’s Colson honored for scoring 1,000 points, J-Hawks beat Belvidere

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On a night where Jefferson honored Karley Colson for scoring 1,000 points in her J-Hawks career, the senior poured in 16 to lead her team to a 55-39 victory over Belvidere.

“I think a lot of it comes from our team being so underestimated throughout the conference so many years,” explained Colson. “It made me work harder and push harder so our team could be better and try to be at a higher standing.”

The four-year varsity player scored her 1,000th point back on January 17 during a Martin Luther King Jr. tournament game against Woodstock. On Tuesday, the program celebrated Colson’s accomplishment. A ceremonial ball was presented to her before the game, and her teammates made banners and posters for her.

“I didn’t expect anybody to be here, honestly,” said Colson. “Because a lot of our games, not many people come to watch girls. So, I think it’s exciting and it’s cool.”

Colson is signed to play at Rock Valley College next year.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah gets help after his dad Matt suffers a seizure while driving to a park.
Beloit boy, 4, saves dad’s life during drive to park
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Zavius Jewelers shared security footage of a possible suspect in a string of break-ins that...
Jewelry reported stolen in string of business break-ins in Rockford
Illinois Department of Employment Security
If you claimed unemployment in 2021 you need this tax form to file in 2022

Latest News

Hononegah defeated Boylan to stay undefeated in the NIC-10.
Hononegah stays undefeated in NIC-10 after dominant second half against Boylan
Winnebago holds on to win in overtime
Winnebago holds on to win in overtime
Karley Colson honored for 1,000 points
Karley Colson honored for 1,000 points
Boylan vs. Hononegah, girls basketball 2-1-22
Boylan vs. Hononegah, girls basketball 2-1-22